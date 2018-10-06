Small railway routes also to be restored: Farrukh

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said that small routes of the railways will be restored besides the major ones as soon as possible.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, he said this during his first visit to Faislabad Railways Station.

He alleged that previous governments did not play an effective role for improving railways. He said that no comprehensive planning was made for converting the department into a profitable institution in the past governments.

“It is vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to convert the railways into a profitable organisation by eliminating deficit, and passengers would be provided maximum travelling facilities to restore their trust in the department,” he added.

The parliamentary secretary said that the incumbent government also wanted to provide protection to employees of the railways so that they could perform their duties with peace of mind.

Share on: WhatsApp