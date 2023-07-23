Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer conducted a visit to various areas of the city during the rainy spell and assessed the drainage operation. The minister also inspected a crack on the road near the main boulevard in Liberty.

During the visit, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer stated that due to the heavy rains, some difficulties are being faced in the drainage process, but all necessary measures are being taken to swiftly drain the rainwater. He directed to expedite the drainage operation and ensure the prompt removal of rainwater from low-lying areas to prevent inconvenience to citizens. He emphasized that all available resources should be utilized, and no effort should be spared to achieve effective and speedy drainage.

The minister further stressed that the operation should focus on draining water quickly from residential areas to save citizens from distress. He urged line departments to remain actively present in the field during the drainage operation. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow by promptly removing rainwater from roads.