SM Muneer discusses public private partnership in shipbuilding

A Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) delegation led by its former president &Ex chief executive of TDAP and consisting of Kazi Abdul Mukhtar, former governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Advisor to President FPCCI, Hanif Gohar, Vice President FPCCI Lahore, Zaki Ahmed Sharif, Chairman FPCCI Standing Committees(Central) on Reforms and Austerity Measures; Arshad Rahim Khan, Shakaib Arif COO National Foods – on the invitation of Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) visited KSEW and held an interactive session with its Senior Officers including all the General Managers, wherein the FPCCI delegates through a multi-media Presentation, were apprised of the existing performance, achievements, activities and future targets and goals.

The Managing Director, KSEW in his briefing to the FPCCI delegates informed that the KSEW, in view of increased movement of ships and maritime activities at Gwadar Port in the backdrop of CPEC, had acquired land at Gwadar for the development of another shipyard at Gwadar which has been approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan under MoDP in coordination with Govt of Balochistan.

The shipyard land has been earmarked near GWADAR port area at Surnallah which will be developed under Joint Venture- JV with reputed international shipyard / consortium. Project office in this regard is being established. He further said that there are more than 23 sizeable shipyards in India and 5 in Bangladesh against only one shipyard in Pakistan established since independence.

He therefore, underscored the need for public private partnership in the maritime sector as it offers a huge potential of the investment and earnings, including foreign exchange, in many fields such as transportation of goods through shipping, both inland and foreign countries.

He lamented the Karachi Port Trust and Bin Qasim Port for not patronizing the indigenous shipping industry and buying the ships, for their requirements, from foreign countries.

