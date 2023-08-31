Bangladesh set a below-par target of 165 runs for Sri Lanka in the second match of Asia Cup 2023 on a spin-friendly surface at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Thursday. after

Bangladesh was all out on 164 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in overcast conditions with rain predictions.

Sri Lanka spinners put a stranglehold on Bangladesh’s batting after losing the toss with only resistance coming from the lone warrior Najmul Hossain Shanto.

After he was back in the hut at an individual score of 89, Bangladesh lost all hopes of putting a decent score on the board.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan decided to bat first after winning the toss, saying that he wanted to put runs on the board.

His counterpart Dasun Shanaka was, however, quite happy to lose the toss and bat second due to possible rain interventions.

Seven batters of Bangladesh failed to reach even the double figures.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged four wickets, Maheesh Theekshana two while Dhananjya de Silva, Wallalage and Skanaka took one wicket each. Mehdy Hassan Mirza was run out.

Bangladesh Team: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka Team: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana