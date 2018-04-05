Slums in Karachi

Karachi is the biggest city in Pakistan and also one of the most thickly populated cities in the world. People of this Metropolis are becoming more and more concerned about solving some of the social problems which include slum housing. Slum housing is characterized as substandard housing and squalor in a heavily populated area. The government of Pakistan has never emphasized upon population distribution due to which slum areas are rapidly being built, where poor people live without enjoying any of the basic facilities. As a result many problems such as illegal electrical connection, water supply dilemma and pollution are caused. Disordered development of small houses is spoiling outlook of the city.

The authorities have failed to reclaim the locations from these people. It is important for the government to solve this problem by providing legitimate solution to the poor instead of forced evictions, offering them areas where they can stay within the communities and not in isolation. For the well to do class life in Karachi maybe fascinating, but for poor it is a centre of drawbacks. It is only through the concentrated efforts of every person including the members of law enforcing and administrative agencies; we can overcome this serious problem of the Metropolis.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

