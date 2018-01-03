Sleep Research Centre set up at LGH

Staff Reporter

With the aim to provide better medical facilities to people, a ‘Sleep Research Centre’ has been established at the Lahore General Hospital, where the latest machinery would also be provided to conduct research and provide treatment on snoring and problems of breathing.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab expressed his satisfaction and stated that the centre would work under the supervision of Director Dr Mohammad Irfan Malik, who have worked hard on this project. Principal PGMI said that creation of ‘Sleep Research Centre’ is a positive step.

Dr Mohammad Irfan Malik said that snoring is caused due to abnormal functioning of nose and throat and breath is not passed normally.