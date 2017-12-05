SLC president speaks to ICC on smog condition

Bipin Dani

Thilanga Sumathipala, the president of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has spoken to the ICC CEO Dave Richardson on the smog conditions under which the players had to play with masks during the second session on the second day of the ongoing Test in Delhi, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, the board chief spoke to Richardson on Sunday itself and that was before the BCCI acting president CK Khanna instructed his acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to register the protest with SLC (and possibly ICC also).

“Richardson heard the president calmly and promised to “look into the matter”, the source added.

“The Test matches are played under the supervision of ICC and the match officials (umpires and match-referee) are abide to receive call from the ICC”, the source explained.

Bee stings more dangerous than pollution

The game of cricket has also witnessed the few other strange instances when the play was held up and one among the notable was when the the D/N 50-over ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka (February this year) at the New Wanderers Stadium was held up for more than an hour because African bees attacked on the ground and the authorities had to summon a professional beekeeper (Peter Hefer).

The distinction is that very many players and spectators would have been affected by the pollution.