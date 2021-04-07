SLC hires new doctor for national team

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired the services of new doctor Chaminda Gunathilaka for the home series against Bangladesh, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, Dr. KAP Kiriella, who travelled with the team on the West Indies tour will be rested.

Dr. Chaminda Gunathilakae, who is also associated with the sports ministry has worked with the cricketers.

He was involved with the Kandy Tuskers team when the last Lanka Premier League (LPL) was held in Sri Lanka.

“Dr. Chaminda will oversee the fitness of the players, regular PCR tests and facilitate the doping test arrangements whenever asked for”, the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.

In the meantime, the national team has safely returned home on Monday. “The players are put up in a city hotel in Colombo, where they are quarantined for three days.

After that, they will go home and remain home quarantined for further four days”, the source attached with the team management said.