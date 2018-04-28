SLC hires fast, spin bowling consultants

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is inviting two more people from Australia to work with the team before they depart for the tour of West Indies next month.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, Dr. Phil Jauncey’s second visit was already scheduled with the team and now Peter Sleep, the 60-year-old leg-break googly bowler will train the spinners in the camp. Sleep, who played 14 Test matches will arrive on May 7 and spend 15 days with the players.

Tim McCaskill, who will look after the fast bowlers in Sri Lanka is reaching Colombo on 8th May and is set to spend 10 days.

McCaskill has not played international cricket but has worked with the Cricket Victoria as its High Performance Manager.

McCaskill was instrumental in return of Australian pace bowler James Pattinson, who was injured with the back stress fracture second time in 2015.

All these appointments have been made at the recommendation of Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, who is determined to take his team to the best level.

It may also be noted here that these coaches and psychologist will be with the players in Sri Lanka only. They are not scheduled to travel to West Indies.

The team will play three Test matches in West Indies.