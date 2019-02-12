SLC cricket: 25-probables selected for ODIs

Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka Cricket (board) selectors met at the Head Quarter on Tuesday to pick 25 probables for the forthcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in Colombo, the three selectors Asantha De Mel – (Chairman), Hemantha Wickramaratne and Chaminda Mendis-having inputs from Brendon Kuruppu, who is travelling with the team in South Africa met on Tuesday morning in the presence of the SLC CEO Ashely de Silva and finalized the 25 probables.

The final squad of 17 will be finalized next week, it is learnt here. “They have not chosen the captain yet and therefore no inputs from any player was sought”, the source added.

‘The fast bowlers who are on the injured list are also not included in the probables”. “The team which will be going to South Africa will be more or less a World Cup team”.

“Final approval of the 17 will be sought from the ministry before announcing the same”. Sri Lanka is scheduled to play five ODIs’ (beginning March 3) and two T-20I after the Test series begins on Wednesday.

The first XI for the (Durban) Test will be announced in the morning. The fast bowler Mohemed Shiraz, who will be celebrating his birthday on the first day of the Test match is unlikely to play, it is presumed.

