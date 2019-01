New York

There could well be a silver lining in all the caution around the stock market as the earnings season approaches: Shares do way better when profit expectations have fallen, and lately, they’ve been falling like a rock.

By at least one measure, this is the most negative analysts have been ahead of a reporting period in nearly four years.

Fourth-quarter reports get rolling next week with results from JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and other big banks.—Agencies

