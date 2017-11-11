Slapping of PSA on TeH activists denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has denounced the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on party activists, Abdul Majeed Lone, Muhammad Siddeeq Lone, Mudassir Ahmad Ganai, Showkat Ahmad, Akhlaq Ahmad Lone, Muhammad Saeed Malik, Abdul Qayoom Ganai, Ejaz Ahmad Mir and Musab Ahmad for third time and described it the worst kind of human rights violation.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government and its stooges in the territory were suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through use of brute force. It said that the authorities had converted occupied Kashmir into a military garrison.

Meanwhile, a delegation on the directives of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, visited Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of three youth martyred by Indian troop recently. The delegation also conveyed a message of Syed Ali Gilani to the martyrs’ families.

The delegation comprised Muhammad Owais, Ashfaq Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad.—KMS