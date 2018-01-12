‘Slain Kashmir militants are martyrs’, says PDP MLA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Aijaz Ahmed Mir, has described the Kashmiri mujahideen killed by Indian forces as martyrs, adding that their deaths should not be celebrated. Aijaz Ahmed Mir, who represents Wachi constituency located in Shopian district told media in Jammu that ‘militants who are from Kashmir and get killed are martyrs, they are our brothers, and some of them are minors who don’t even know what they are doing.’

“We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we should sympathise with parents …of militants,” he added.

He said Kashmir is a political issue and should be resolved politically.

Mir also called for talks with the Hurriyat, mujahideen and other stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the PDP on Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly objected to Mir’s statement.—KMS