Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s body arrives in Islamabad

Islamabad: Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s dead body arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Wednesday and was handed over to family members.

In a tweet, Javeria Siddique, Arshad’s wife, said that she tried to wake him up, but he was in a coffin with noor on his face.

The funeral prayer of Arshad Sharif will be offered at Faisal Masjid Islamabad at 2 pm on Thursday. Later, he will be laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday night which, according to the Kenyan police, was a case of “mistaken identity”. In a statement, the Kenyan police said Sharif was gunned down when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalist’s automobile mistaking it for a stolen vehicle.

However, both Pakistani and Kenyan journalists are not buying the statement given the infamous history of the Kenyan police.

Brian Obuya, a Kenyan investigative journalist, tweeted that Arshad Sharif’s vehicle was shot nine times.

In another tweet, Brian said: “The fatal shot that killed [Arshad Sharif] was fired with precision through the rear mirror of the car, penetrated through the back of his head, and exited through the front side.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he had decided to form a judicial commission to investigate the tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he had decided to form a judicial commission to determine the facts of the tragic death of the renowned journalist transparently and conclusively.

Similarly, the Pakistan Army has also asked the Government of Pakistan to conduct a high-level probe into the tragic killing of the journalist.

“We have requested the government to hold a high-level investigation so that all these speculations can be put to rest,” Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

Additionally, the Foreign Office of Pakistan has said that the government is actively engaged with the Kenyan authorities and has officially asked Kenya to launch an investigation into the incident.

