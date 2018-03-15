Slain fighter Eissa Fazili was very close to me: Geelani

Srinagar

Paying glorious tribute to slain fighter Eissa Fazili, Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Wednesday said that former was very close to me, a passionate warrior and often visited my residence.

Addressing a gathering of mourners, on telephone, Syed Ali Geelani said that Eissa Fazili was very close to me, a passionate warrior and often visited my residence. His commitment with freedom mission was exemplary and served as moral precedence, said Geelani, saying he was very thoughtful about the prevailing situation and commitment with his mission was praiseworthy, Geelani added.

Recalling his meetings with Shaheed Fazili, Geelani said that he often discussed the post Burhan scenario and continuous blood-shed, plight of maimed, pellet victims, ransacking of properties, detention of youth in torture centres and excesses perpetrated by forces gave him sleepless nights. This proved a turning point for him, joined resistance movement and embraced martyrdom, added Geelani.

We are duty bound to disassociate from those who since past seven decades are involved in genocide, said Geelani and added that we should boycott these chameleons and turn coats, as they for the lust of power are bartering the blood of our budding youth, Geelani said.

Commenting over the prevailing appalling situations, Syed Ali Geelani said that authorities in New Delhi are desperate to enforce their will and weaken our just and genuine freedom movement and as such we have to be cautious, remain united and adopt the “spirit of persistence” in pursuit of cherished goal.

Besides Geelani, the other leaders including Hakim Ab Rashid, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Farooq Ahmad Gotapori, Kh Firdous Wani and Sheikh Musaib addressed mourners and while paying tributes to martyrs pledged to carry their mission till the freedom mission is realized in reality and taken to its logical end.—OK