SLACC is the art of state: Barrister Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that legal call center setup in collaboration with Legal Aid Society is gift for people of Pakistan which is easily accessible free of cost for seeking legal assistance from legal experts of High Court standards.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by Legal Aid Society at local hotel in connection with Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center on Saturday. He said that legal advisory call center is aimed at creating legal awareness and providing legal assistance to underprivileged and marginalized segment of society in case of need. He said that call center is receiving complaints not only from Sindh but throughout Pakistan for legal consultation. Later talking to media persons Provincial Advisor said that Sindh government is bearing the expenses of treatment of security guard injured in an attack on Chinese consulate and added that Chief Minister Sindh has contacted his Balochistan counterpart on the issue of attack on Chinese Consulate.

To a question, he said that Faisal Vowda should have been cautious. He said that we wanted to transform Pakistan par with the vision of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and added that country could not move to right path until people join hands with the government. He said that we welcome criticism so to correct ourselves and for betterment of country. To a question, he said that decision could not be imposed from Islamabad on provincial subjects. Governor is symbolic positions who have no authority of his own, rather he has to act upon the advice of Sindh cabinet or Chief Minister Sindh. He said that federal government should carry out development package through Sindh government and added that federal government should announced package on the basis of whole Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Sayda Shahla Raza addressing the ceremony noted that importance of implementation of existing laws in Sindh and added that SLACC will play an important role in creating legal awareness among the people. She stated that Sindh government is committed to ensure that access to justice and implementation of laws become stronger in the province. On the occasion, former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Retired Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Chairperson Legal Aid Society Justice Retired Nasir Aslam Zahid and others also spoke on the occasion. Secretary Law Department Shariq Ahmed, Director Information Zeenat Jehan and others also attended the ceremony.

Share on: WhatsApp