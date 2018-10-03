SLACC is gift to people of Pakistan: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI : Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday visited Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center launched under a project ” the Legal Empowerment of People Programme in Sindh ” ( LEPPS) in public private partnership in collaboration with Legal Aid Society a non profit organization run under the chair of Justice (R) Nasir Aslam Zahid and he himself received public calls and provided them legal advice.

Provincial Advisor on the occasion stated that it was a gift to people across the country by Sindh government adding that any person across the Pakistan could call the SLACC free of cost on toll free no. 0800-70806 for seeking legal advice on civil, criminal, public service related matter. He said that any body could sought legal advice on mater of ghost schools; police refusing to register FIR; need for emergency support to victim of violence; understanding how and where to report corruption whilst protecting yourself; to understand legal remedies available where a citizen is not able access their socio -economic rights such as water, electricity and other matters free of cost.

” The SLACC will not only respond to legal query within 24 hours of call with correct legal advice and information but will also strive to connect the caller with the relevant government department or service provider for relief. He informed that SLACC was managed by a team of 24 experienced and well trained high court retired advocates.

Provincial advisor added that the helpline , unlike other manually managed help lines , run on fully automated , sophisticated and distinctive call receiving and management system and added that automated nature of SLACC will not only ensure the accuracy of legal information given, but also allow for monitoring of quality and most importantly once tabulated and analysed it will allow for government of Sindh to better understand the legal needs of the people and designed informed and evidence based projects and programmes to provide relief to public in case of need. Barrister Murtaza Wahab was impressed to learn that a Pakistani women residing in Saudi Arabia was given legal aid and resolved her problem, besides resolving a case of underage girl marriage issue .

On the occasion Justice Retired Arif Khilji a retired judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan informed, Provincial Advisor that SLACC was working since 2014 and it had received 150,000 calls from all over Pakistan and was easily accessible to any citizen in the country .

Later in a crowded media talk Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that getting justice was primary right of people and added that Sindh government has established an impressive legal assistance call center under public private partnership. He added that Sindh government will continue to support this center so that poor disempowered, marginalized segment of society could be provided assistance. Responding to a query, Murtaza Wahab said that federal government dispatched wheat to Kabul instead of drought hit Thar from where Shah Mehmood Qureshi participated in general election and after the defeat he did not bother to pay attention in the drought area. Secretary Law Sharique Ahmed and Director Information Zeenat Jehan accompanied with him.

