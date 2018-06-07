SLA to award 8 best authors of 2017

Hyderabad

The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will award 8 best authors of as many genres at a ceremony which will be held later this month. The spokesman of the SLA Saleem Jarwar informed here on Wednesday that the best authors had been selected by a panel of judges who were experts of language and literature.He said the top authors had been selected for the books and works published in the year 2017.

According to him, Dr Shazia Safeer had been selected as the best author for her work ‘A linguistic study of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s Poetry’ in the genre of language and linguistics and Shabnum Gul for her book ‘Sorrows of an empty lap’ in the genre of story.Similarly, the judges selected Nasir Zehrani, Adal Soomro, Yasir Qazi, Abdul Qadir Mangi, Mukhtiar Ahmed Mallah.—APP