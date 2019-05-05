THE $30 million glass bottomed skywalk juts out 70 feet from the rim at an elevation of 4000 feet above the Colorado River…Even as I read the caption and see the photograph my head starts spinning, not out of yearning to walk the walk, but fear; sick, thick and yellow!

I remember taking an elevator to the top of one of one of the Twin Towers with dad: Was quite happy peering at the Hudson river, looking at the tiny boats and listening to my father telling me how high we were, till suddenly he asked me whether I’d like to see the traffic beneath. “Step on the glass Bob,” he said and pointed to where a portion stuck straight out above the street, millions of miles below.

I looked with disbelief at my father, I’d never known him a man who’d want to sacrifice his son, but his smiling face appeared strangely sadistic as he beckoned me on. “No,” I wanted to scream as I gingerly, hesitatingly tried to place my foot on the glass bottom. Below was space, empty, terrifying, chilling!

The next moment my father stepped next to me onto what I thought was nothing, I nearly screamed, but not wanting him to know the kind of coward he’d fathered, started my great journey of the foot, carefully, excruciatingly slowly placing it lightly, oh so gently on glass bottom, then equally slowly the journey of the other foot! Then I sat, looked at dad and smiled, a smile so weak that toothy cowardice gleamed through.

“Now stand!” he said. “I’ll sit and watch!” I whispered and peered petrified at miniscule Mercedes, Chevrolets and Fords snaking their way twixt my trembling legs and quaking feet. And now I hear they’ve spent thirty million dollars to build a skywalk over the Grand Canyon! Thirty million to make millions like me shake, shudder and shiver with shock.

We pay money to be afraid! And then there are roller coaster rides! Read on: ‘A heavy, padded bar falls across your lap, locking you into tiny seat. There is no escape! You’re propelled forward-transfixed by the seemingly endless track rising before you. Your stomach clenches. Clacking noises reverberate around you.

The ascent goes on, and on-teasing you, testing you. And then, almost without warning, you’re plummeting to earth at such a dizzying speed you feel airborne. Your body is whipped to the left and then to the right. You’re upside down. You’re upright. Are you coming or going? A scream rips from the depths of your soul!’

“You looked terrified dad!” said my kids a few years ago. “We thought you were going to pass out!” Were’d you think I was? On the ground watching my two little children on the monster roller coaster! “You think there’s something wrong with me?”

I ask my psychiatrist friend I walk with every morning. “It’s a fear of heights!” he tells me reassuringly, “start with small things; why don’t you walk with your shoes on like the rest of us?” “What?” I scream, “an inch above the ground! What if I fall off.