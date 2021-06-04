‘Sky Guard-1’: Pakistan-Egypt first joint air defence exercise concludes in Cairo

RAWALPINDI – The two-week-long first-ever joint air defence exercise by troops of Pakistan and Egypt concluded with a closing ceremony held in Cairo on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise named ‘Sky Guards-1’ was “focused on the integration, synchronization, information gathering, interoperability and decision making of committing the air defence assets in a battle to offer an aggressive and prompt response to hostile air threat”.

Troops of Pakistan Army Air Defence, Pakistan Air Force Air Defence and Egyptian Air Defence Forces participated in the joint drills.

Commander Army Air Defence Command (AAD) Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

He also witnessed a live-fire demonstration of different weapons including the Igla man-potable air defence missile by Pakistan Army Air Defence and the Crotale missile by Pakistan Airforce Air Defence.

“Commander Army Air Defence Command lauded the professionalism of participating troops and emphasized the need to be abreast with emerging trends and techniques,” the ISPR added.

The event was also attended by Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Director General Air Operations PAF and other officials.

