SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms: Imran

Denies money laundering allegation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Saturday conceded that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust charity funds were invested in two offshore companies.

The PTI chairman made the startling revelation during the hearing of a defamation case filed by him against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in connection with the latter’s allegations of misuse of cancer hospital donations.

Khan had filed a defamation suit of Rs10 billion against Asif in 2012, for levelling allegations of non-transparency, money laundering, and use of anonymous companies in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds. Khan had termed the allegations false and defamatory.

Khan appeared be fore the district and sessions court in Islamabad via video link and denied the allegations levelled by Asif in connection with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds and termed them baseless.

During the cross-examination, Khan said: “I don’t know the decisions made by the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The board of the hospital does not consult me before making decisions. Now, I came to know that the hospital invested funds in two offshore companies.”