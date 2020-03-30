SKMCH&RC fighting on two fronts, says Dr Aasim Yusuf

In keeping with the situation of coronavirus across the country, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre being a leading healthcare institute, has taken a number of unprecedented steps to help as much as we can in this moment of national crisis.

Said, Dr. Aasim Yusuf Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shaukat Khanum Hospital, in a talk with media, arranged at the site of ‘Camp-Covid’, a Triaging and Initial Assessment Centre being built in the premises of SKMCH&RC, Lahore.

He further told that “these steps include set-up of a Coronavirus Triaging and Initial Assessment Centre, allocating three of our four inpatient units for COVID-19 patients, establishment of a 35 beds Intensive Care Unit fully equipped with ventilators for providing highly specialized care, training of medical and paramedical staff to deal with COVID-19 patients, scaling up our capacity to provide testing facilities for COVID-19 and the education of public and healthcare institutions through media.”

Answering to a question about testing facility of coronavirus at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr. Aasim informed the media that “Hospital is providing free coronavirus testing facility with the help of Government of the Punjab.

All testing kits are provided by the government and hospital is contributing in terms if its resources and staff for this service.”

Concluding the talk he said that “We will continue to serve the cancer patients we have taken responsibility of and will be curtailing other non-cancer services to be able to create capacity to help the country deal with coronavirus.”