Skin resurfacing system introduced in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Signature Skin Care, an aesthetic skin clinic, for the first time in Pakistan introduced Venus Viva; the next generation in skin resurfacing and face remodelling.

Venus Viva is a non-surgical device that uses non-fractional radio frequency to treat wrinkles, acne scars, large pores, uneven texture, stretch marks, and pigment irregularity. Venus Viva is a combination of NanoFractional Radio Frequency (RF) and Smart Scan technology which effectively treat textural irregularities, scaring, wrinkles and stretch marks. This hand-held device sends energy below the surface of the skin, which heats the cells and stimulates the body’s natural collagen production. Three to four treatments are usually needed to achieve desired results, Dr. Taquir Ahmad, Cosmetologists and aesthetician, said.

Sharing his views, Dr Taquir said, “The introduction of latest technologies in non surgical field has paved ways for facial rejuvenation and body reshaping. Venus Viva is one such technique doing wonders in the field of facial rejuvenation while producing superior results. Being revolutionary and one of a kind; Venus Viva is the next big thing in international cosmetic arena.”

Venus Viva skin resurfacing treatment provides noticeable improvements about 2-3 days after the procedure. The results of this treatment will continue to improve for a few months after collagen production increases..

Signature Skin Care is an aesthetic clinic committed to providing comprehensive, quality bespoke treatments which is run by Dr. M.Tauqir; a well-known Cosmetologist and Laser Surgeon practicing in London, Lahore and Karachi. As a UK graduate, doctor & a member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine with a special interest in Dermatology, Dr. Ahmad has successfully treated a number of conditions through bespoke treatments unmatched locally. His expertise is specializing in the darker Asian skin tone with new developments that have placed Pakistan on the International Cosmetic Arena.