Skills training, inducing impactful change

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Empowering communities and professionals through employable skill training programmes is not only a trademark of Institute of Rural Management (IRM) rather this is the only viable option to induce an impactful change in the lives of the most marginalized people from across Pakistan. According to the labor watch Pakistan, ninety percent unemployed people consist of unskilled labor. IRM believes in social inclusion and economic empowerment of every individual and believes that everyone deserves a chance to make their life better. With the provision of right skills and knowledge, IRM envisions a world where everyone has the opportunity to harness their true potential. We believe that through dedication and learning, people can be empowered to take control of their own lives. Training programmes of IRM are designed with the aim of improving productivity and raising incomes thereby increasing access to equitable employment opportunities and better living standards. The main focus of these trainings is to build self-confidence and instill a sense of self-reliance in the community. Mr. Roomi S. Hayat, CEO IRM said, “Right from beginning our interest was not just to provide training but it was to change and bring dynamics in people’s life. In 25 years, we have trained 1.2 million people. Uniqueness of IRM is that it helps people to realize their true potential and understand their comparative advantage, once they do that world changes for them”. IRM introduced technical standards in training programmes in Pakistan. This enabled IRM to offer same content and quality of training within 2-3 months which otherwise would have been achieved in a year or so.

