Skills development only way to provide employment to 65% youth: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday underlining the importance of skills development said that without getting technical education the 65 percent youth of country would not be able to get jobs. Addressing the launching ceremony of “Training of Master Trainers” organized by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), he said that our education system was not linked with local industry due to which our PhD’s had no jobs. Underscoring the different challenges in education sector being faced by the present government, the minister said that one of them was to provide technical skills to the youth make them eligible to earn money at their own.

The government has set a major agenda at federal level including initiating of public-private partnership, developing international linkages, and establishment of education standards to provide best skills to youth.

The agenda for launching of single certification system across the country was on card, the minister remarked.

“Our higher education system was not at par with international level as the previous government could not pay focus on the education sector according to need” he lamented.

He commended the Training of Master Trainers Programme with support of Australia saying that it is a good step towards skills development. He said that some of German companies are not ready to invest in Pakistan due to lack of skills workforce, adding that we were making efforts to train our youth on priority basis.

Sharing the details future plan, Shafqat Mahmood said that the ministry had identified four key areas as top priority in education sector including bring, out of school children to schools, skills development, quality education and uniform education system.

He further said that government would raise the literacy rate in country from 58 percent to maximum high level in next four years.

The things are improving in the country; he said and added we were hopeful for a better future.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the ambassadors of European Union, Germany, Australia, for their support in provision of demand driven kills development to youth. He also lauded the efforts of Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir for his hard work in improving the performance of institution.

Share on: WhatsApp