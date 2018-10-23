Skilled human resource proven to be asset of developing countries: Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has a very clear vision regarding development of human resource. Skilled human resource has proven to be the essential asset of developing countries; he said adding that Criminal Justice System is the base of any civilized society.

The Provincial Minister said that as the most vital component of our criminal justice system, the expert prosecutors are supposed to bridge the gap between all the stakeholders of the system. Prosecutors must learn latest techniques of prosecution. Prosecution department should work hard to justify its separation from police, he added.

Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din expressed these views while presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-week induction training course for Assistant District Public Prosecutors. Director Centre for Professional Development, Muhammad Jahangir told the minister that 2291 prosecutors have been trained by CPD so far in different dimensions.

The Minister Public Prosecution said that it is a matter of great satisfaction to see CPD playing its role in imparting standard training and capacity building. He stressed upon the Prosecutors to be diligent, honest, independent and industrious while execution of their duties. An independent prosecution service is need of the hour, he said and added that prosecutors are bestowed with the sacred duty of playing their role in provision of justice to the victims.

Ch Zaheer ud Din said that in modern world, Prosecutors need to be well acquainted with the law and its developing trends, evolution of the same, constant and regular updating the latest knowledge, polishing the skills and building their professional capacity.

He said the newly inducted prosecutors to practice the skills acquired from the training with dedication while discharging their duties. This is because you may encounter a lot of resistance from other components of the system which are accustomed to wrong practices and flawed traditions.

The Provincial Minister said that government will continue focusing on human resource development and administration of justice in letter and spirit. And it is in consonance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to make our homeland a better, prosperous and developed state.

Ch. Zaheer ud Din congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the course and distributed the certificates among them. Earlier, the Minister visited various sections of the Centre and at the end he wrote his expressions in visitors’ book.

Share on: WhatsApp