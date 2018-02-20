Skilled, educated youth true asset of nation: Masood Khan

Mirpur

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Monday that the rich human resource and educated youth were the true assets of the nation.

He made these remarks while addressing the Annual Sports Distribution Ceremony held at the Chella Bandi Campus of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The President said sports play an important role in the physical well being and mental growth of the students. He said by promoting sports and extracurricular activities, the inclination of students towards negative and unhealthy activities could be checked.

Masood emphasized that playing sports inculcates positive character traits like teamwork, confidence, organization, and punctuality. He said successful nations invest heavily in sporting infrastructures and facilities for their youth. Similar steps will also be taken in AJK, he added.

President Masood Khan said that modern sports facilities would be built in educational institutions throughout the state and in the future, our universities will be able to host national and international sporting events, he said. He added that an athlete is the best ambassador for any country.

The President also said that a 10 room hostel dedicated for lodging of athletes participating in sports events at the University will also be built at the King Abdullah Campus.

On the occasion, the President while acknowledging the young cricketer from Rawalakot who had been selected to play for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) said that we hope in the coming years more players from AJK are also selected to play in such prestigious leagues and represent Pakistan at the international level. The President also hoped that soon AJK will have its own team in PSL.—APP