Skill development training concludes

Hyderabad

The skilled youth alone can transform Pakistan and training is a key to personal and professional excellence and future headway, said the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat. The Vice Chancellor who presided over the concluding ceremony of four months skill development programme on Wednesday said the four month hands-on training experience in computer system, accounting, medical representative imperatives and social mobilization tool-kit will greatly enhance the trainees’ employment prospects in public, private and corporate industry.

The programme has been arranged by the Institute of Business Administration of University of Sindh in collaboration with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Programme which attended by hundreds of male and female students of the university. Dr. Burfat further said that Pakistan was fortunate to comprise more than 60 percent youth population. “These youth, when given quality education, most innovative skill development orientation, positive perspectives on life and accurate direction will alter the destiny of the country”, he said. Sindh Minister for Information Technology Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro who was the chief guest said that the need to concentrate more closely on imparting youth with necessary technological wherewithal was the dire need of the times.

Dr. Shoro urged the students to pull out of their paranoia to serve only in public sector institutions. “There is a mighty myriad of opportunities out there in the private and corporate world -go grab your space there by dint of your diligence”, he urged on the youth. The minister informed that Sindh Government was working laboriously to bring about technology revolution in the province. “We are about to provide full, 24/7 Wi-Fi accessibility to eight universities in Sindh – this project is close to completion and subsequent implementation”, he intimated.—APP