Skill development of youth a priority for govt: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would play a leading role in mainstreaming marginalized youth by scaling up youth empowerment initiatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Prime Minister was talking to his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and UNDP’s Resident Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister was briefed on UNDP’s Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP), which, in collaboration with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is aimed at supporting youth engagement and empowerment initiatives across Pakistan over a period of five.

The Prime Minister appreciated the UNDP for its continued commitment and engagement with the government of Pakistan for education, employment and skills development of the youth of the country. Muhammad Usman Dar informed the Prime Minister about his office’s joint efforts with UNDP to engage youth groups and stakeholders on the government’s upcoming youth initiatives, such as the first-ever National Youth Conference, National Youth Development Index and National Youth Development Programme.

He appreciated UNDP’s technical and resource assistance for the government’s efforts to design the National Youth Development Programme that would serve as an umbrella platform for all youth-focused initiatives of the government.

Dar had recently joined as co-chair of the UNDP Youth Empowerment Programme’s Steering Committee.

He expressed the hope that their institutional partnership would serve to align their shared objectives for Pakistani youth’s meaningful engagement, quality education and gainful employment.—APP

