Skardu to have 500-bed hospital

Astore

Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Saeedullah Khan Niazi said Monday the government was taking effective measures for providing best health facilities to masses and would construct a 500-bed hospital in Skardu. Briefing media persons in commissioner house, the secretary health said that a feasibility report had been prepared for the hospital which would be stretching upon 500 kanal of lands.

He said that the hospital would have all modern healthcare facilities including Cardiac unit which would help a long way in resolving problems being faced by masses in health sector.—APP

