SKARDU stands directly linked to the outside world, thanks to the first international flight that landed at its airport on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. An aircraft carrying 80 passengers from Dubai landed at the Skardu airport on Monday where it received a spectacular water cannon welcome at a ceremony attended by Chief Executive Officer of PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and senior officials.

Skardu Valley, nestled in the captivating Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, is renowned for its breathtaking landscape and pristine lakes. Surrounded by towering mountains, lush green meadows and glistening glaciers, the valley is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. PIA, since long, connects Gilgit and Skardu with the rest of Pakistan but it is for the first time that a direct flight from Dubai has landed in Skardu which would surely give a boost to touristic activities in the region. Direct flights mean reduced cost and time for travellers and similar flights from other tourist generating capitals could make a difference if the region is properly marketed. However, mere introduction of direct flights would not help achieve the goal of boosting tourism as this requires a well-knitted strategy to ensure provision of necessary facilities to tourists. Apart from decent accommodation, modern fleet of transport, easy and round-the-year access to tourist spots, availability of information material and proper guidance are some of the pre-requisites for the purpose. The prospective benefits make it an investment worth making.