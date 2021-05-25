Skardu, Gilgit become one of busiest airports in Pakistan as govt opens tourism

ISLAMABAD – Skardu and Gilgit saw massive flight operations, at par with major cities of Pakistan on Tuesday when nearly 16 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated to and from both the cities of country’s northern region filled with beautiful tourist places, besides having world’s second-highest peak, K2.

The airports witnessed busiest day with flights continuously arriving and departing at the same time. A video released by the official spokesperson of PIA shows flights arriving while a flight departing in the background making northern areas skies busy.

The development comes after the federal government allowed tourism in the country, easing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/ncoc-announces-sops-for-tourism-covid-negative-report-must-for-travellers/

PIA operated eight flights each to Gilgit and Islamabad airports in a day, the highest number of flights ever operated in a day in the country’s history.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/skardu-airport-to-operate-international-flights/

Official Spokesperson of PIA called the expansion in operations in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan.

He said that to fulfill the vision and in the greater national interest, PIA is making all-out efforts to provide convenient travel services to the people of the region and to promote domestic tourism in Pakistan.

PIA’s role is instrumental in the development of these areas which rely heavily on air connection due to difficult surface networks. However, he added that all passengers were made to follow strict standard operating procedures issued by the Government amid Covid Pandemic.

The spokesperson said that PIA has offered really affordable fares considering the socio-economic considerations of this route.

They mentioned that the response so far has been really encouraging with flights operating to capacity.

The spike in temperatures in other parts of the country and the fact that you can get to extremely pleasant weather and breathtaking views with convenient air travel lasting minutes, is enticing people all across the country, especially Karachi to take these flights. Previously this journey lasted days and required extensive planning and finances.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pia-announces-karachi-skardu-direct-flights/