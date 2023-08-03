GILGIT – First international flight will land at the Skardu airport of GIlgit-Baltistan on August 14, the Independence Day of Pakistan, announced GB Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani in a social media post.

“This is a thrilling development and would result in further prosperity and development of tourism sector as well as international collaborations in the region,” he said.

He highlighted that non-availability of the refueling facility for planes in the region was the major reasons that international flights were not being operated in the region.

He said that facility has now been set up to serve the international flights and shall be inaugurated on August 11.

He also thanked Khakan Murtaza, DG Civil Aviation Authority, Syed Muhammad Taha, MD & CEO PSO, and federal government for their efforts in this regard.

“We are thankful to them for this monumental breakthrough which would prove to be a turning point for development and prosperity of GB,” he concluded.

Reports said the first international flight would come from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.