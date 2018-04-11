SK President sentenced

People of Pakistan wonder why their country has been left behind by South Korea which once looked to us as role model. Countries develop when there is rule of law and across-the- board accountability. South Korea does not allow any citizen, who has pledged an oath of loyalty to another country, or owns undeclared assets nor any tax evader to hold any public office. It does not give plots to paid civil or uniformed bureaucracy. South Korea has invested intensively in human resource development with emphasis in fields of science, technology, economics and arts. It offers citizens quality health services and security of life and private property.

It is only when people at the top obey rules that societies develop. Accountability must start from top and trickle down for democracy to function and deliver to people the fruits of progress. Former 66 years old elected President of South Korea, Park Guen-hye, was removed from office on charges of corruption and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment and a fine of $16.8 Million.

The court convicted Park for abusing presidential powers and pressurizing 18 business groups to donate for two Foundations controlled by her long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil and taking $6.5 million bribe from Samsung for facilitating irregularities. She was also convicted for giving Choi access to official documents. Dozens of high-profile government officials and business tycoons have been indicted and imprisoned. Samsung heir Lee was initially sentenced to 5 years which was suspended later by court while Lotte chairman Shin is serving 2.5 year imprisonment.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

