Siyal, takes notice of PPP leader’s killing in Tando Allahyar

Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal, has taken the notice of media reports that a local leader of PPP has been allegedly killed at Naserpur in Tando Allahyar.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the Minister sought report of the incident from the SSP Tando Allahyar.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh, A.D. Khwaja has also taken the notice of the said incident and sought a detailed report form the DIG Hyderabad.—APP

Related