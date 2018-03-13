Siyal directs for comprehensive security plan on ZAB’s anniversary

Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal, has directed the officials concerned for devising a comprehensive security and traffic plan at district level for the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, approaching on April 4, at Gari Khuda Bux.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the security and traffic measures for the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Gari Khud Bux, said a press release on Monday.

He directed to make extra-ordinary arrangements for the smooth traffic flow on the day of anniversary and also asked for the patrolling and snap checking to avoid any untoward situation. He directed to make a comprehensive strategy for the monitoring of border areas of the province.The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Larkana, DIG Larkana, DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Establishment and SSP Larkana.

Related