Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal, has directed the officials concerned for devising a comprehensive security and traffic plan at district level for the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, approaching on April 4, at Gari Khuda Bux.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review the security and traffic measures for the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Gari Khud Bux, said a press release on Monday.
He directed to make extra-ordinary arrangements for the smooth traffic flow on the day of anniversary and also asked for the patrolling and snap checking to avoid any untoward situation. He directed to make a comprehensive strategy for the monitoring of border areas of the province.The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Larkana, DIG Larkana, DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Establishment and SSP Larkana.
Siyal directs for comprehensive security plan on ZAB’s anniversary
