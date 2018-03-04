Siyal calls for report on killing of 6 people in Shikapur

Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal, has taken notice over media reports that 6 people were killed in firing between the two groups in Shikarpur.

In a statement issued here on Saturday it was stated that the Home Minister sought reports of the incident form the SSP Shikarpur.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D Khawaj has also sought reports of the incident from the SSP, Shikarpur. —APP

