Six youth among 31 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred thirty one (31) Kashmiris including a woman and six (6) young boys during the last month of May. According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred three (3) youth were killed in a fake encounter.

The killings rendered three (3) women widowed and five (5) children orphaned. During the period, three hundred fourteen (314) people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters while two hundred eighty eight (288) persons including Hurriyet activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations.—KMS