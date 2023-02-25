Six years on, family of slain NGO worker Hina Shahnawaz still awaits justice

ISLAMABAD – NGO worker Hina Shahnawaz, who was murdered by her cousin back in 2017, in another case that depicts an un-operational investigation and judicial system.

Relatives of the slain worker continue seeking justice as the horrific incident still remains fresh in their minds as they were affected by the violent incident that occurred on February 06, 2017.

The prime suspect, Mehboob Alam, is the cousin of Hina Shahnawaz who had been directly nominated by the victim’s sister in the case. Soon after the incident, a local SHO of Kohat police was removed as it prompted action but no culprit was ever charged.

Earlier, KP police claimed to arrest one of the perpetrators from the twin cities but no development was shared with the media and the case remained under wraps like thousands of cases that are pending while victims are living with the ordeal.

Six years back, Hina was shot dead in Kohat by the slain’s cousin who objected to her working outside the home. Hina was shot four times.

For the unversed, the late NGO worker was the sole breadwinner for the family as her father and brother passed away after a prolonged illness. The 27-year-old was an M.Phil scholar who was employed by an NGO. The aspiring Ph.D. student was even looking to travel abroad for a doctorate but could not make it.

The South Asian nation witnessed thousands of cases of violence against women every year, from sexual assault and acid attacks to harassment, honour killings also made headlines.