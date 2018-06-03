Six terrorists killed in cross-border attack, 5 security personnel injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Security forces on Sunday efficaciously thwarted cross-border attack killing at least six terrorists while injuring several others, reported Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s border posts and border fencing parties in Bajaur, KP and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan. Security forces responded effectively and repulsed physical attack.

Six terrorists were killed and many injured whereas four soldiers of FC and one soldier of PAF (deployed at observation post) got injured.

Taking advantage of ungoverned spaces and facilitation inside Afghanistan, terrorists resorting to such attacks to prevent fencing and construction of border posts.

To consolidate the gains of successful kinetic Operations against terrorism, fencing of Pak Afghan border and construction of border forts will continue irrespective of the challenges posed by inimical forces.

According to the army, the militants support base was in Afghanistan.