Six soldiers martyred, three militants gunned down in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – At least six Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with militants in the mountainous area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said gun battles occurred between security forces and terrorists in the general area Dirduni of North Waziristan district and during an exchange of fire.

During the heavy exchange of fire, six troops including Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed Iqbal, Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain, and Sepoy Bismillah Jan embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing maintained that troops effectively engaged insurgents and three terrorists were gunned down, while the other two suffered injuries.

Later, forces conducted sanitization operation of the area to eliminate any terrorists.

Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.