Six soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Balochistan clearance operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – At least six Pakistani soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists were killed in a clearance operation at the Frontier Corps (FC) camp in the Muslim Bagh area of North Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which started on the evening of May 12 after repulsing the initial onslaught of insurgents, culminated in the morning of May 13.

Pakistani forces saved three families who were held hostage from a residential block, militants had not even spared children of their horrendous approach, ISPR said.

It mentioned that all six militants in the compound, who were well-equipped, have been gunned down. Meanwhile, intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators, and expose their sponsors.

During the operation, seven people including a civilian martyred while another six individuals including a woman suffered injuries.

Pakistan Army’s media wing maintained that security forces remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.