Six SHC judges take oath

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh administered oath to six additional judges of SHC here on Saturday. The oath taking ceremony was held at building of SHC in Karachi.

The six additional judges who took oath of their offices included Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain, Justice Irshad Ali Shah, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry and Justice Agha Faisal. The ceremony was attended by SHC judges, family members of confirmed judges and senior advocates.

Share on: WhatsApp