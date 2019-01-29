Six released

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Six under-trial prisoners, who were languishing in the District Jail Hafizabad in petty cases were released on the orders of the District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali on Monday.

The D&SJ went round District Jail Hafizabad today to see for herself the conditions of barracks, kitchen and hospital in the jail. She also reviewed the security arrangements being made by the jail management. She stressed upon the jail superintendent to ensure the provision of hygienic food, better medical care and other facilities under the jail manual.

