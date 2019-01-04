Six power pilferers arrested

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The police arrested six power pilferers from different localities on reports from the concerned Gepco officials.

The police on Thursday told further that the Rangpura police arrested Chand from Rangpura, the Uggoki police nabbed Faraz Ahmed from Uggoki, the Kotli Loharan police arrested Zohaib Ali from village Kotli Loharan East, the Badiana police arrested Asif from Kharoba village, the Airport police arrested Asim from Kulluwal village and the Sambrial police arrested Kalimulla from Sambrial and arrested cases against them.

