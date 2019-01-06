Six policemen arrested for helping criminals escape

Six of the police officials, including Adiala Jail In-Charge Guard Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood, involved in abetting five criminals in fleeing have been apprehended in Attock. District Police Officer Asad Hassan Alvi took notice of the escaping of five culprits from police custody and order to register a case registered against the policemen.

According to details, the Rawalpindi Police had arrested the wanted criminals from different areas and they were held in Attock district jail, a private news channel reported.

Last night, the police produced the suspects before a court and while returning back to the prison the suspects were boarded in prison van without being hand-cuffed.

The van was stopped at an isolated place after the culprits started making loud noises and as soon as the in-charged opened door of the van, they fled away.

Four of the five criminals have been nabbed again while one wanted criminal Mohsin Shehzad is still on the run.—INP

