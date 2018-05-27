Six police cops transferred

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Waisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued transfer and posting orders of six police officers here on Saturday. According to a spokesman, Sub Inspector Hasnat Ahmed has been transferred from Attock to Rawalpindi.

Similarly, SIs Muhammad Arshad and Sajid Mehmood have also been transferred from RPO Office and posted in Rawalpindi district. He said three Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) namely Suhail Khan, Khurshid Ahmed and Kamran Elahi, who joined RPO Office after transferring, from Police College Sihala. He said RPO ordered all the police officers to immediately report their offices.