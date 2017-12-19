Six players qualify for main round of Pakistan Open Squash

Sports Reporter

It was a heartening news for the squash lovers in the country today, when six Pakistani squash players qualified for Pakistan Open Mens’ Squash Championship being played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. Syed Ali Bukhari, Kashif Asif, Waqar Mehboob, Shah Jahan Khan, Shoaib Hassan and Asim Khan won their matches on the 2nd qualifying round today and earned their place in the main round of the coveted Championship.

Four matches were also played in the CAS International Women Squash Championship in which Enora Villard, Nouran El Torky, Hana Moataz and Hana Ramadan defeated their opponents to book their place in the main draw. Detailed results of matches are as under:-

CAS International Women

1. Enora Villard (Fra) beat Farah Momen (Egy) 11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6 (43 Min) 2. Nouran El Torky (Egy) beat Nadia Pfister (Sui) 11-5, 17-15, 11-1 (30 Min) 3. Hana Moataz (Egy) beat Arezoosadat Mousavizadeh (Iri) 11-1, 11-5, 11-6 (17 Min) 4. Hana Ramadan (Egy) beat Sachika Ingale (Ind) 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 (33 Min)

Pakistan Open Men

1. Syed Ali Bukhari (Pak) beat Danish Atlas (Pak) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 (34 Min) 2. Kashif Asif (Pak) beat Sean Conory (Irl) 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 (48 Min) 3. Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Raees Khan (Pak) 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 (35 Min) 4. Shahjahan Khan (Pak) beat Faraz Muhammad (Pak) 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 (27 Min) 5. Rui Soares (Por) beat Waqas Mehboob (Pak) 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 (42 Min) 6. Shoaib Hassan(Pak) beat Zeeshan Khan (Pak) 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-2 (55 Min) 7. Asim Khan (Pak) beat Sadam Ul Haq (Pak) 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 (29 Min) 8. Adeen Idrakie (Mas) beat Bilal Zakir (Pak) 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 (34 Min).