Six people died, two injured in road mishap

Two cars collided on Mehran national highway and as a result six people were died and two others injured.

According to details, a car was going to Shikarpur from Karachi when reached near pir Budho Nangreja stop on Mehran highway it collided with an other car which was coming from opposite side and took lives of six people as well injured two others.

The bodies were sent to their home districts after postmortem while the injured admitted to a local hospital for treatment.—APP

