Six Pakistan’s martyred peacekeepers awarded medal to courage

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred the Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of 2021 including six Pakistani peacekeeper soldiers. An award ceremony was held at the UN Secretariat, New York where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred the Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of the year 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Syed Abrar (Western Sahara), Havaldar Muhammad Shafeeq (CAR), Naik Muhammad Naeem (Darfur), Lance Naik Adil Jan (Darfur), Lance Naik Tahir Ikram (Darfur) & Non-Combatant Enrolled Tahir Mehmood (Congo) are included in the six Pakistani Peacekeepers who are awarded by the UN.

The UN peacekeeping missions are driven by a shared commitment to peace through true professionalism and courage.

Pakistan’s commitment over the last 60 years has been manifested by the contribution of 200,000 troops in 46 missions across 28 countries.

It is worth mentioning that 169 Pakistani Peacekeepers have laid their lives to date for the global cause and resolve towards peace.

May 29 is the International Day of UN Peacekeepers—a day to pay tribute to our uniformed and civilian personnel. The focus of this year’s campaign will be to harness the power of people through partnership to secure peace, progress and, ultimately, prosperity for all people. The slogan will be: “People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships”. NNI